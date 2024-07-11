HashAI (HASHAI) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

HashAI (HASHAI) traded down 29.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, HashAI has traded down 41.5% against the US dollar. HashAI has a total market capitalization of $37.52 million and approximately $562,262.69 worth of HashAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashAI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get HashAI alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

HashAI Profile

HashAI’s genesis date was April 1st, 2024. HashAI’s total supply is 89,719,785,186 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,564,818,695 tokens. The official website for HashAI is hashai.cc. HashAI’s official Twitter account is @hashai_eth.

HashAI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HashAI (HASHAI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. HashAI has a current supply of 89,719,785,186 with 84,564,818,695 in circulation. The last known price of HashAI is 0.00063485 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $161,183.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hashai.cc/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashAI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashAI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashAI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.