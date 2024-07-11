Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Haynes International in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of HAYN opened at $59.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $757.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.40. Haynes International has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $60.86.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.20). Haynes International had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $152.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Haynes International will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,325,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of Haynes International during the first quarter worth $7,070,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Haynes International by 352.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 27,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after buying an additional 21,225 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Haynes International by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Haynes International during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market, gas turbine engines for power generation, and industrial heating equipment.

