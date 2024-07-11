Head to Head Analysis: Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE) versus CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI)

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI – Get Free Report) and Super League Enterprise (NASDAQ:SLE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares CSP and Super League Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get CSP alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSP 8.18% 10.99% 7.67% Super League Enterprise -109.20% -228.35% -115.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for CSP and Super League Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSP 0 0 0 0 N/A Super League Enterprise 0 0 2 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Super League Enterprise has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 194.12%. Given Super League Enterprise’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Enterprise is more favorable than CSP.

This table compares CSP and Super League Enterprise’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSP $64.65 million 2.33 $5.20 million $0.56 27.57 Super League Enterprise $25.08 million 0.29 -$30.33 million ($8.88) -0.11

CSP has higher revenue and earnings than Super League Enterprise. Super League Enterprise is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CSP, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

26.7% of CSP shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of CSP shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.4% of Super League Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

CSP has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Enterprise has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CSP beats Super League Enterprise on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSP

(Get Free Report)

CSP Inc. develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, cloud services, purpose-built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and High Performance Products. The Technology Solutions segment provides third-party computer hardware and software as a value-added reseller to various customers in web and infrastructure hosting, education, telecommunications, healthcare services, distribution, financial and professional services, and manufacturing industries. This segment also offers professional IT consulting services, such as planning, designing, assessment, implementation, migration, optimization, and project management; storage and virtualization solutions; enterprise security intrusion prevention, network access control, and unified threat management services; and IT security compliance services. In addition, this segment provides unified communications, wireless, and routing and switching solutions; custom software applications and solutions development and support services; optimization, maintenance, and technical support services; and managed IT services, such as monitoring, reporting, and management of alerts for the resolution and preventive general IT, as well as IT security support tasks. Further, this segment offers managed and cloud services, such as proactive monitoring and remote management of IT infrastructure, managed and hosted unified communication services, security, and backup and replication. The High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; ARIA Zero Trust PROTECT that stopping the attacks that are used to attack critical infrastructure applications; Myricom network adapters; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets. CSP Inc. was incorporated in 1968 and is headquartered in Lowell, Massachusetts.

About Super League Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Super League Enterprise, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Super League Gaming, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Enterprise, Inc. in September 2023. Super League Enterprise, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CSP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.