Head-To-Head Survey: Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS) & Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:LTUS – Get Free Report) and Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lotus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Enanta Pharmaceuticals $79.20 million 3.90 -$133.82 million ($6.24) -2.34

Analyst Recommendations

Lotus Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lotus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Enanta Pharmaceuticals 1 3 2 0 2.17

Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.14%. Given Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Enanta Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Lotus Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.0% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.6% of Enanta Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lotus Pharmaceuticals and Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lotus Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Enanta Pharmaceuticals -180.76% -64.85% -29.28%

Summary

Enanta Pharmaceuticals beats Lotus Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lotus Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals in the People's Republic of China. The company is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV. The company has a collaborative development and license agreement with Abbott Laboratories to develop, manufacture, and commercialize HCV NS3 and NS3/4A protease inhibitor compounds, including paritaprevir and glecaprevir. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lotus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.