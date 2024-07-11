Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.60 EPS

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Helen of Troy updated its FY25 guidance to $7.00-7.50 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

Helen of Troy Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of HELE stock traded up $2.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.47. 1,092,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,748. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $143.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day moving average of $109.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HELE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,750,000 after buying an additional 114,215 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 85,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,294 shares during the period.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

Further Reading

