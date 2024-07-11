Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.00-7.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.89-1.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.99 billion. Helen of Troy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.000-7.500 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HELE shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson cut Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Helen of Troy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of HELE stock opened at $61.76 on Thursday. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 9th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $416.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.85 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 11.65%. Helen of Troy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

