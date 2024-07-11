HI (HI) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $279,053.13

HI (HI) traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. Over the last week, HI has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $279,053.13 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00012508 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009293 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001083 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,164.16 or 1.00210563 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00006710 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070593 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It launched on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,852,569,824.696 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00049086 USD and is up 0.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $221,402.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.