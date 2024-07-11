Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Raised to “Buy” at Shore Capital

Shore Capital upgraded shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Free Report) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($26.90) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 2,110 ($27.03) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,977.99 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,911.12. The stock has a market cap of £1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,482.35 and a beta of 1.26. Hill & Smith has a one year low of GBX 1,480 ($18.96) and a one year high of GBX 2,155 ($27.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Roads & Security, Engineered Solutions, and Galvanizing Services. The Roads & Security segment supplies products and services to support road and highway infrastructure, including temporary and permanent road safety barriers; renewable energy lighting and power solutions; intelligent traffic solutions; street lighting columns; and bridge parapets, as well as offers security products that includes hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

