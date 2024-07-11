HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, William Blair upgraded shares of HireRight from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

HireRight Stock Performance

Shares of HireRight stock opened at $14.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $40.50 million, a PE ratio of -57.44 and a beta of 0.17. HireRight has a 52-week low of $8.69 and a 52-week high of $14.39.

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HireRight

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRT. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in HireRight by 20.5% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in HireRight by 328.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in HireRight during the first quarter worth $270,000. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. It offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers under the HireRight brand name. The company provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

