HitBTC Token (HIT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $206.25 Million

HitBTC Token (HIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. During the last seven days, HitBTC Token has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. HitBTC Token has a total market cap of $206.25 million and $132,397.15 worth of HitBTC Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HitBTC Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HitBTC Token Token Profile

HitBTC Token’s genesis date was June 15th, 2021. HitBTC Token’s total supply is 1,522,149,954 tokens. The Reddit community for HitBTC Token is https://reddit.com/r/hitbtc. The official message board for HitBTC Token is blog.hitbtc.com/hitbtc-launches-its-native-utility-token-hit. HitBTC Token’s official website is hitbtc.com/hit. HitBTC Token’s official Twitter account is @hitbtc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “HIT is the utility token of HitBTC. It was created HIT to provide users with a seamless HitBTC experience and exclusive benefits for its upcoming products.

**_The official HitBTC Token ticker is “HIT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. _**

[Whitepaper](https://s3.hitbtc.com/b/HIT%20Whitepaper.pdf)”

HitBTC Token Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HitBTC Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HitBTC Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HitBTC Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

