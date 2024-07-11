Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 45,334 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 71,887 shares.The stock last traded at $5.50 and had previously closed at $5.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on HOOK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Hookipa Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Hookipa Pharma Stock Up 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $596.67 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.20) by $2.40. The firm had revenue of $36.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 88.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hookipa Pharma

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Hookipa Pharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. 63.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

