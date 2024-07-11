Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) PT Lowered to $43.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HUBG. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 25th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on HUBG

Hub Group Stock Performance

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $41.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.12. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $31.73 and a 52 week high of $47.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hub Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 102.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after acquiring an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,141.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 31,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 30,883 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,801,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,602,000 after purchasing an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 144.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 39,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,317 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

(Get Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.