Hut 8 (TSE:HUT) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Hut 8 Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) rose 5.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$21.90. Approximately 52,472 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,405,017 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Craig Hallum raised shares of Hut 8 from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th.
Hut 8 Price Performance
Hut 8 (TSE:HUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$69.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.44 million. Hut 8 had a net margin of 156.36% and a negative return on equity of 122.68%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
