Illumina Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 5,128 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 55% compared to the typical volume of 3,298 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 61.3% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Illumina by 12.7% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,557 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Illumina by 1,319.6% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,377 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Illumina by 292.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 330 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Illumina by 10.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,164 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ILMN shares. TD Cowen cut their price target on Illumina from $140.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Illumina from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Illumina in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $113.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.75. Illumina has a one year low of $89.00 and a one year high of $195.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

