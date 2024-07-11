Insider Buying: Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN) Insider Acquires 100,000 Shares of Stock

Aton Resources Inc. (CVE:AAN – Get Free Report) insider OU HEKTIK acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00.
OU HEKTIK also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 3rd, OU HEKTIK acquired 12,500 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.21 per share, with a total value of C$2,625.00.
- On Wednesday, May 15th, OU HEKTIK acquired 353,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, with a total value of C$112,960.00.
- On Monday, May 13th, OU HEKTIK bought 16,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, with a total value of C$5,280.00.
- On Thursday, May 9th, OU HEKTIK bought 6,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$1,860.00.
- On Tuesday, May 7th, OU HEKTIK bought 101,500 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$31,465.00.
- On Friday, May 3rd, OU HEKTIK bought 25,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.30 per share, with a total value of C$7,440.00.
- On Friday, April 26th, OU HEKTIK bought 38,000 shares of Aton Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.23 per share, with a total value of C$8,702.00.
Aton Resources Stock Performance
Shares of AAN opened at C$0.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$26.76 million, a PE ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.25. Aton Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.18 and a 12-month high of C$0.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on AAN
Aton Resources Company Profile
Aton Resources Inc, a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties in the Arab Republic of Egypt. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Abu Marawat concession covering an area of approximately 448 square kilometers located in Arabian-Nubian Shield, Egypt that explores for the Hamama West gold-silver deposit and Abu Marawat gold-silver-copper-zinc vein deposit, as well as operates Rodruin mineral deposit.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aton Resources
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- This Stock’s Price Shifts Into High Gear With Analyst Upgrades
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- AI Boosts Glass Tech Leader Stock: Shares Up 75% and More to Come
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- AI Partnership Boosts This Top Tech Stock: Ready for More Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Aton Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aton Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.