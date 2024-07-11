Insider Buying: Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE) Insider Purchases £13,087.50 in Stock

Likewise Group Plc (LON:LIKE – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Simpson acquired 87,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, for a total transaction of £13,087.50 ($16,763.80).

Likewise Group Price Performance

LIKE stock opened at GBX 15 ($0.19) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 17.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.94. The stock has a market cap of £36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,500.00 and a beta of 0.76. Likewise Group Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 25 ($0.32).

Get Likewise Group alerts:

Likewise Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This is an increase from Likewise Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. Likewise Group’s payout ratio is currently -20.00%.

About Likewise Group

Likewise Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes floorcoverings and matting products for domestic and commercial floorcovering markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers residential flooring products, such as carpet, vinyl, laminate, LVT, and artificial grass products, as well as underlays and accessories.

See Also

