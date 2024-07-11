Insider Selling: Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Insider Sells 3,850 Shares of Stock

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total transaction of $428,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Debra Durso-Bumpus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 8,817 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $981,243.93.

On Friday, June 28th, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total value of $37,012.95.

On Friday, June 21st, Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 74,034 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.19, for a total value of $7,713,602.46.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

BPMC opened at $115.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.63. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $119.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.76.

Institutional Trading of Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 193.48% and a negative net margin of 102.15%. The business had revenue of $96.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BPMC. CWM LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 114.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 25,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 2,582.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 10,435 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Blueprint Medicines during the first quarter worth about $6,777,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the first quarter valued at about $220,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.87.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

