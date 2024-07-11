Insider Selling: Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Insider Sells $750,600.00 in Stock

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) insider Kelli K. Gant sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,550.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Warrior Met Coal stock opened at $67.29 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $503.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.99 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 25.94%. Warrior Met Coal’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Warrior Met Coal by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

