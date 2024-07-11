Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by HC Wainwright from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Insmed’s FY2025 earnings at ($3.36) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.92) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Insmed from $49.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Insmed from $39.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Insmed from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Insmed from $42.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.88.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM opened at $73.10 on Monday. Insmed has a 12 month low of $19.97 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.30.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $75.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.76 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insmed

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $566,492.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares in the company, valued at $9,802,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Sara Bonstein sold 11,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $280,748.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 117,481 shares in the company, valued at $2,974,618.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 22,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $566,492.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,802,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 295,842 shares of company stock worth $13,762,062. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insmed

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $284,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Insmed by 3,984.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 48,327 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Insmed in the first quarter valued at about $267,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Stories

