Integris Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 771,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,111 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 16.3% of Integris Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Integris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $59,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSV. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,131,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,385. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.61 and a 52 week high of $77.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

