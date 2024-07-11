Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$24.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 51.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Interfor from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Interfor from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Interfor from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Interfor from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Interfor from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$25.50.

Shares of TSE:IFP traded up C$0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,357. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.51. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$815.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.64.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 16.24% and a negative net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of C$813.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Interfor will post 2.8616667 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian Fillinger purchased 5,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$18.16 per share, with a total value of C$100,037.91. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

