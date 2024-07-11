Internet Computer (ICP) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $51.95 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $3.35 billion and $51.95 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.18 or 0.00012494 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044107 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00007996 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010499 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000674 BTC.

ICP uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,569,619 coins and its circulating supply is 466,080,327 coins. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

