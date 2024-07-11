Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Shares Down 0.2%

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.11 and last traded at $23.19. Approximately 64,495 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 205,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Intesa Sanpaolo Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.90. The company has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.