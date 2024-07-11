Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 275,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 130,244 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.21.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.
Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.