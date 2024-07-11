Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 275,146 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 111% from the previous session’s volume of 130,244 shares.The stock last traded at $23.24 and had previously closed at $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.11.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1294 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 85,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. IRON Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 42,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 23,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

