Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Price Down 1%

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $497.35 and last traded at $497.92. Approximately 12,483,564 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 39,989,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $502.96.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $465.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $441.41.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a $0.7615 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
