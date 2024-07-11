Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) Shares Sold by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 75,025.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 9,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 178,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 161.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 449,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 277,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 62.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 22,745 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF alerts:

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.15. The stock had a trading volume of 367,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,248. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $21.60 and a 52-week high of $24.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.63.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.