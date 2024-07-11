Investments & Financial Planning LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $11,538,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,207,000. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.56. 206,018 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,467. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $57.18 and a 52-week high of $64.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.04.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

