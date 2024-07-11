Investments & Financial Planning LLC Trims Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Investments & Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 388,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 387 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 19.5% of Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Investments & Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $28,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 21.2% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $568,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,628.7% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 201,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after buying an additional 196,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPYG traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.10. 1,627,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,260,706. The stock has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.50. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $56.78 and a 12 month high of $84.16.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.