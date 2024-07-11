Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) PT Raised to $37.00 at Evercore ISI

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “in-line” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $35.85 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.96 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.99.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $646.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Invitation Homes news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $970,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 275,296 shares in the company, valued at $9,594,065.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Invitation Homes by 96.5% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

