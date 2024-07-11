IOTA (MIOTA) Price Tops $0.16

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. IOTA has a market cap of $521.48 million and $5.07 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001362 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About IOTA

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,344,331,631 coins. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

