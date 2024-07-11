iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $70.68. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09.

About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex-US 1-3 Year (the Index).

