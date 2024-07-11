iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG) Short Interest Update

iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 1,800.0% from the June 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NASDAQ ISHG traded up $0.40 on Thursday, hitting $70.68. 2,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,444. iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $66.88 and a 52-week high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.09.
About iShares 1-3 Year International Treasury Bond ETF
