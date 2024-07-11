iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $57.03

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $57.03 and last traded at $57.23, with a volume of 65643 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.11.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

