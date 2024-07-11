iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $57.32

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.32 and last traded at $57.31, with a volume of 10212 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.08.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $54.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC now owns 12,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 820.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Falls Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

