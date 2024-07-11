iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Cut by Embree Financial Group

Embree Financial Group reduced its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,834 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF comprises about 1.0% of Embree Financial Group’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Embree Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 22,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 213,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12,416 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,504,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $241,000.

Shares of HDV traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $108.52. 238,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,830. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.46 and a 12-month high of $111.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.86. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

