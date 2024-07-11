iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,741,215 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 817,111 shares.The stock last traded at $58.51 and had previously closed at $58.29.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.72.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 105,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,780,000 after buying an additional 24,443 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,560,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,861,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,215,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

