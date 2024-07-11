iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $24.61

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.61, with a volume of 7136 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.55.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.41.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.0788 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
About iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
