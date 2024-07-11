iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.38

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.38 and last traded at $122.82, with a volume of 68720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

