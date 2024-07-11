iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Sets New 1-Year High at $123.38

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $123.38 and last traded at $122.82, with a volume of 68720 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $123.05.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.
iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%.
About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF
The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.
