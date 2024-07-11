iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Purchased by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXC stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.12. 1,002,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,588. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.18. iShares Global Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $37.02 and a twelve month high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

