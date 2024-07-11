iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %
NYSEARCA:GBF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $105.72.
About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.