iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group cut its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 34.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,019 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $47,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Get iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:GBF traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 912 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,283. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.51 and its 200-day moving average is $102.99. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $105.72.

About iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.