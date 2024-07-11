iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 74.8% from the June 15th total of 88,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ EWZS traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.85. 557,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,020. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EWZS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 74.7% in the fourth quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 79,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 33,876 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

