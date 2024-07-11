iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.40

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $37.40 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 49866 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $37.10.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $778.32 million, a P/E ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.48.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 611.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

About iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.