iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.97

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.97 and last traded at $138.74, with a volume of 180201 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $138.87.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1,219.7% during the fourth quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 210,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,188,000 after purchasing an additional 194,237 shares during the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 92,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 71,999 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

