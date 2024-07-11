iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Reaches New 1-Year High at $62.22

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $62.22 and last traded at $62.04, with a volume of 41950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.59.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $76,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

