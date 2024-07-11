IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.07) Per Share

IsoEnergy Ltd. (CVE:ISO – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IsoEnergy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst A. Terentiew anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for IsoEnergy’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for IsoEnergy’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

IsoEnergy (CVE:ISO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ISO. Ventum Financial decreased their price objective on IsoEnergy from C$7.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Monday. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IsoEnergy in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of IsoEnergy and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Haywood Securities upgraded shares of IsoEnergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.67.

IsoEnergy Stock Performance

CVE ISO opened at C$3.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.10. IsoEnergy has a twelve month low of C$2.34 and a twelve month high of C$5.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.87, a current ratio of 15.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$689.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.97.

IsoEnergy Company Profile

IsoEnergy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of uranium mineral properties. It holds interest in the Larocque East, Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Radio, Hawk, Ranger, and Collins Bay Extension properties in the Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as interests in various other properties.

