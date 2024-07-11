Itafos (CVE:IFOS) Trading Down 2.2%

Itafos Inc. (CVE:IFOS – Get Free Report) was down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.35. Approximately 2,300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 29,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.38.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.37 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.32. The firm has a market cap of C$259.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.00 and a beta of -0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.16.

About Itafos

Itafos Inc operates as a phosphate and specialty fertilizer company. It operates through Conda, Arrais, and Development and Exploration segments. The company produces and sells monoammonium phosphate (MAP), MAP with micronutrients, superphosphoric acid, merchant grade phosphoric acid, ammonium polyphosphate, hydrofluorosilicic acid, direct application phosphate rock, single superphosphate (SSP), SSP with micronutrients, and sulfuric acid.

