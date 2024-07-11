J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $8,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 437.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,091 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,016,000 after purchasing an additional 198,713 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 284.4% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.3% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 889,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,664,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $234.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.94.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, CEO John N. Roberts purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $161.06 per share, with a total value of $998,572.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 313,955 shares in the company, valued at $50,565,592.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.08. 66,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 826,361. The company’s fifty day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.12 and a fifty-two week high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.31). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. On average, analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.