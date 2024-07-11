Jennifer Tejada Sells 31,250 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PagerDuty Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 1,070,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,967. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.07.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Resolute Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $142,000. a16z Perennial Management L.P. purchased a new position in PagerDuty during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PD

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.