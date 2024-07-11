Jennifer Tejada Sells 31,250 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.07, for a total transaction of $658,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,023,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,566,809.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
PagerDuty Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.99. 1,070,098 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,967. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.92 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.07.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). The business had revenue of $111.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.74 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 21.34%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PagerDuty
Analyst Ratings Changes
PD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.90.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on PD
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than PagerDuty
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Sales Breakout Sends This Semiconductor Stock to Record High
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Surprise Buying Opportunity on This Dividend Aristocrat
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- New Theme Park Powerhouse: Merger Creates Industry-Leading Stock
Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.