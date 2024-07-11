John Rosenthal Sells 5,000 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BHF stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, reaching $47.61. The stock had a trading volume of 466,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,229. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.09. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.24 and a 1 year high of $56.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.86.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 23.49% and a negative net margin of 38.05%. Brighthouse Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.16 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brighthouse Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,061,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,938 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 21.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 667,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,663,000 after acquiring an additional 119,345 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,362,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 441,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,350,000 after acquiring an additional 8,471 shares during the period. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 340,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,559,000 after acquiring an additional 6,496 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Further Reading

