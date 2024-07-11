JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $25.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.77% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RXO. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of RXO in a report on Monday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.80.

RXO opened at $26.53 on Tuesday. RXO has a 1-year low of $16.94 and a 1-year high of $28.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.55.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. RXO had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $913.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that RXO will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $104,784.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,593,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,955,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,128,060 shares of company stock valued at $22,099,090. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,982,000. MFN Partners Management LP raised its position in shares of RXO by 19.8% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 15,588,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,330 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RXO by 287.9% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,361 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RXO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,250,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of RXO by 290.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 868,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after purchasing an additional 646,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

