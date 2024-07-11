JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 176,762 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 155% from the previous session’s volume of 69,388 shares.The stock last traded at $63.35 and had previously closed at $63.26.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $691.86 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $20,996,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 4,910 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $883,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

